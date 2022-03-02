Skip to main content

"Scratch or Pinch Your Back When the Referee Isn’t Looking!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Premier League Centre-Back as His 'Toughest Opponent"

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has named Everton defender Yerry Mina as one of the toughest opposition players he has come up against.

German international Ilkay Gundogan has played a plethora of teams in his glittering career.

Previously plying his trade in the Bundesliga, Gundogan has before battled with the likes of Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal and Thomas Müller. 

Since his move to England, the midfielder has also faced world-class talents like N'Golo Kanté, Mohammed Salah, and Heung-min Son.

Yet, his recent comments in an interview with SportBILD following Manchester City’s hard-fought Premier League win against Everton at the weekend, may surprise a few when he lists some of his toughest opponents.

I also remember Yerry Mina from Everton. A tough Colombian centre-back. He’ll use his hands in a tackle, scratch, or pinch your back when the referee isn’t looking. I’ve seen him do that once or twice,” he told SportBILD.

Read More

imago1010265808h

Gundogan in FA Cup action

imago1009868959h

Gundogan high-fives Bernardo Silva

But not so much in a dirty way. He even smiles in your face in a friendly way, which makes him sympathetic in a funny way. I didn’t know how to pinch the back before,” Gundogan added.

Everton’s Yerry Mina cuts a towering figure and has been a regular since his high-profile move to England from Spanish giants, Barcelona in 2018.

He was absent against Manchester City on Saturday evening, where his team almost succeeded in keeping a precious clean sheet for the Merseyside club, only to fall short courtesy of a late Phil Foden winner.

The Colombian is not just known for his tough tackling - though due to his impressive height - the centre-back offers a direct route to goal from set-pieces.

Gundogan’s comments serve as an interesting reminder that a defender doesn’t have to be in the same category of a juggernaut like City's Ruben Dias or Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk to frustrate their fellow professionals on the pitch.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1001525880h
News

"Scratch or Pinch Your Back When the Referee Isn’t Looking!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Premier League Centre-Back as His 'Toughest Opponent"

By Edward Burnett
33 seconds ago
imago1010265078h
News

"Our Future!", "Messi Learnt From the Best" - Many Man City Fans React to Jack Grealish Comments on Phil Foden After FA Cup Win Over Peterborough

By Vayam Lahoti
45 minutes ago
imago0032531535h
News

Spanish Coach Opens Up on ‘Very Close Relationship’ With Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola

By Harry Siddall
2 hours ago
imago1009887495h
News

Manchester City Open Talks With Club Over Loan Move for Kayky

By Adam Booker
3 hours ago
imago0012288378h
News

Mario Balotelli Reveals Manchester City Decision as his 'Biggest Mistake' in his Career

By Edward Burnett
3 hours ago
Haaland
News

"Destiny Calling", "Bring Our Boy Home!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Erling Haaland League Cup Landmark Amid Transfer Links

By Vayam Lahoti
4 hours ago
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
News

Ilkay Gundogan Shuts Down Suggestion of 'Fear' at Manchester City in Premier League Title Race With Liverpool

By Srinivas Sadhanand
4 hours ago
imago1009179400h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Favourites' to Sign Erling Haaland Over Real Madrid - Club Ready to ‘Put Everything on the Table’

By Srinivas Sadhanand
4 hours ago