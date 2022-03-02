"Scratch or Pinch Your Back When the Referee Isn’t Looking!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Premier League Centre-Back as His 'Toughest Opponent"

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has named Everton defender Yerry Mina as one of the toughest opposition players he has come up against.

German international Ilkay Gundogan has played a plethora of teams in his glittering career.

Previously plying his trade in the Bundesliga, Gundogan has before battled with the likes of Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal and Thomas Müller.

Since his move to England, the midfielder has also faced world-class talents like N'Golo Kanté, Mohammed Salah, and Heung-min Son.

Yet, his recent comments in an interview with SportBILD following Manchester City’s hard-fought Premier League win against Everton at the weekend, may surprise a few when he lists some of his toughest opponents.

“I also remember Yerry Mina from Everton. A tough Colombian centre-back. He’ll use his hands in a tackle, scratch, or pinch your back when the referee isn’t looking. I’ve seen him do that once or twice,” he told SportBILD.

“But not so much in a dirty way. He even smiles in your face in a friendly way, which makes him sympathetic in a funny way. I didn’t know how to pinch the back before,” Gundogan added.

Everton’s Yerry Mina cuts a towering figure and has been a regular since his high-profile move to England from Spanish giants, Barcelona in 2018.

He was absent against Manchester City on Saturday evening, where his team almost succeeded in keeping a precious clean sheet for the Merseyside club, only to fall short courtesy of a late Phil Foden winner.

The Colombian is not just known for his tough tackling - though due to his impressive height - the centre-back offers a direct route to goal from set-pieces.

Gundogan’s comments serve as an interesting reminder that a defender doesn’t have to be in the same category of a juggernaut like City's Ruben Dias or Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk to frustrate their fellow professionals on the pitch.

