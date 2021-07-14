Second Man City Pre-Season Fixture Details Revealed - One More Game Expected

Manchester City have confirmed the details of their second pre-season game ahead of the 2021/2022 season, as preparations for the new campaign begin to come together.

With the season now less than one month away, fans are beginning to wonder how Pep Guardiola's side will gear up for the new campaign, where they will be looking to protect their Premier League crown for the third time under the Catalan boss.

On Wednesday evening, the club confirmed their second pre-season fixture ahead of the Community Shield curtain-raiser against the winners of the FA Cup - Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Who will Manchester City be facing in their second pre-season match?

Manchester City will take on ES Troyes AC in their second pre-season fixture ahead of the 2021/2022 season, with the now Ligue 1 outfit hosting Pep Guardiola's side at the Stade de l'Aube.

When and where will the match take place?

Manchester City will travel to France on Saturday 31st July, with kick-off yet to be confirmed at the Stade de l'Aube - located on Avenue Robert-Schumann in Troyes itself.

What else do I need to know about the game?

Manchester City vs Troyes in late July is likely to provide fans with the second opportunity to see players in the brand new 2021/2022 home kit, although there may be an opportunity to showcase one of the unconfirmed away or third strips.

The game is also expected to host fans, however this will be dependant on France's Covid-19 restrictions at the time of the match.

Manchester City confirmed in their official statement that information regarding ticketing and how fans can watch the action will follow in due course.

The full club statement can be found here.

What players could be involved against Troyes?

Players involved in the recently concluded tournaments will not take part in the initial stages of preparations, and most likely including the now confirmed clash against Troyes.

This will include the likes of the English contingent in John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden, along with Manchester City’s Brazilian players namely Gabriel Jesus and Ederson.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola will have the likes of club captain Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Zack Steffen and Benjamin Mendy along with a host of impressive youngsters from the City Football Academy at his disposal to begin with, including Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia.

What has Ferran Soriano said about the match?

As the game is between two proud representatives of the City Football Group, Manchester City's statement includes words from the CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano.

Soriano has said, “We are delighted to confirm this meeting of two City Football Group clubs."

“ESTAC had an amazing season since it joined the City Football Group. We look forward to having this opportunity to meet in person and in Troyes to continue exchanging knowledge and experiences between ESTAC and Manchester City. We are also looking forward meeting with the Troyes fans and everybody connected to the club, to continue developing our family relationship."

“The game will provide a competitive environment on the field for both teams to continue their preparations for the season. We expect a vibrant game and a fantastic spectacle.”

Who else are Manchester City expected to play?

Prior to the clash with Troyes at the end of this month, Manchester City have also been confirmed to be facing Championship outfit Preston North End at the Academy Stadium, with full details here.

Then, Manchester City will embark on their first competitive fixture of the new season, as they face Leicester City under the Wembley arch, in the Community Shield on Saturday 7th August.

There is also an understanding that Manchester City will travel to take on FC Barcelona in a charity fixture towards the end of August - after the Premier League campaign has already begun.

