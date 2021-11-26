Senior Barcelona Official Arrives at Man City Offices Amid Ongoing High-Profile Transfer Speculation

Barcelona's Director of Football has reportedly travelled to the offices of Manchester City today, amid ongoing speculation surrounding the future of a number of players including Raheem Sterling.

In recent weeks, the futures of a number of players at both Barcelona and Manchester City have been speculated in Spanish and English newspapers - creating plenty of conversation amongst those connected with either club.

More specifically, the future of Raheem Sterling has been the most doubtful, with the England international yet to sign a new extension to his existing contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Amid all the ongoing talk of moves surrounding the likes of Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte at Manchester City, as well as Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong in the opposite direction, one key official has made a trip of note on Friday.

According to the information of Sique Rodríguez at Què T'hi Jugues, Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany has travelled to Manchester City's offices on Friday in order to enquire about one player in particular.

As relayed by Mundo Deportivo in a later report, Cadena SER continue by explaining that Barcelona's Alemany has travelled to Manchester with the intention of inquiring about Raheem Sterling, and to see what chances they have of signing the forward in January on loan.

However, reports closer to home would suggest that those chances are firmly at zero.

Just 24 hours prior to Alemany's reported trip to Manchester, Mike McGrath of the Telegraph reported that allowing Sterling to leave the club, particularly during the next transfer window, is not part of City’s plan.

More specifically in relation to Barcelona, it was reported that Manchester City are in fact ready to reject offers for Sterling, and will instead 'step up' their attempts to secure him on a new long-term contract.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra