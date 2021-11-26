Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Senior Barcelona Official Arrives at Man City Offices Amid Ongoing High-Profile Transfer Speculation

    Barcelona's Director of Football has reportedly travelled to the offices of Manchester City today, amid ongoing speculation surrounding the future of a number of players including Raheem Sterling.
    Author:

    In recent weeks, the futures of a number of players at both Barcelona and Manchester City have been speculated in Spanish and English newspapers - creating plenty of conversation amongst those connected with either club.

    More specifically, the future of Raheem Sterling has been the most doubtful, with the England international yet to sign a new extension to his existing contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

    Amid all the ongoing talk of moves surrounding the likes of Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte at Manchester City, as well as Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong in the opposite direction, one key official has made a trip of note on Friday.

    According to the information of Sique Rodríguez at Què T'hi Jugues, Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany has travelled to Manchester City's offices on Friday in order to enquire about one player in particular.

    Read More

    As relayed by Mundo Deportivo in a later report, Cadena SER continue by explaining that Barcelona's Alemany has travelled to Manchester with the intention of inquiring about Raheem Sterling, and to see what chances they have of signing the forward in January on loan.

    However, reports closer to home would suggest that those chances are firmly at zero.

    Just 24 hours prior to Alemany's reported trip to Manchester, Mike McGrath of the Telegraph reported that allowing Sterling to leave the club, particularly during the next transfer window, is not part of City’s plan.

    More specifically in relation to Barcelona, it was reported that Manchester City are in fact ready to reject offers for Sterling, and will instead 'step up' their attempts to secure him on a new long-term contract.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1002950286h
    News

    Senior Barcelona Official Arrives at Man City Offices Amid Ongoing High-Profile Transfer Speculation

    40 seconds ago
    imago1008230083h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Drawing Up Plans' on Left-Back Signing for 2022

    1 hour ago
    imago0018510331h
    News

    "He'd Be There Till The End!" - Frank Lampard Reveals Secret David Silva Trait During Man City Life

    1 hour ago
    Rodri PSG Home;
    News

    Man City Defensive Midfielder In Line For Improved Contract in 2022

    2 hours ago
    imago1007395076h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Suffer Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Norwegian Striker Informs Entourage of 'Preferred Destination' - Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United All Mentioned

    1 hour ago
    Lamps cover vs City
    News

    Frank Lampard Reveals 'Self-Destruct' Voice Note Sent By Pep Guardiola While Chelsea Manager

    2 hours ago
    imago1008223532h
    News

    "Maybe I Didn't Do Well!" - Man City Defender Reflects on PSG Performance After Pep Guardiola Praise

    5 hours ago
    sipa_33364177
    News

    "I Feel Like a Better Player Every Year!" - Man City Star Names One Person Who Helped Him Improve as a Player

    17 hours ago