Senior Man City official opens up on Barcelona García negotiations - keeping the player 'worth more' than 'what was offered'

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City’s Omar Berrada has spoken out on the failure for a deal to be struck with Barcelona for Eric García this summer, as well as his role in the team for this season, as per the latest reports from England.

Speaking on the manner in which negotiations were conducted, Chief Football Operations Officer Berrada stated: “We had a conversation with Barcelona about Eric García. We were very clear what we felt his valuation was - they weren't able or were willing to meet it, so our decision was to keep him. We think he’ll be important for us.”

Many Manchester City fans have since voiced their opinions on what Eric García’s game-time this season should consist of, with many suggesting that a player whose attention seems to be on another club should not be playing for the first-team.

Omar Berrada had this to say on the topic of the player's involvement in the current campaign: Eric has developed into an important player for us, played some important games. He's become a top young centre back who Pep trusts. We feel that keeping him this season was worth more than what we were offered for him.”

The rumour mill linking the 19-year-old centre back to last season's La Liga runners-up was working overtime this summer, with García’s much-touted switch back to his boyhood team appearing to get closer with each passing day. However, Barcelona never paid a fee substantial enough for Manchester City to let the player go, with the Spaniard now seemingly set to return to the Catalan giants on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

