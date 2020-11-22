SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Sergio Agüero replacement 'a top priority' for Pep Guardiola

Jack Walker

Pep Guardiola has made finding Sergio Agüero's successor 'a top priority' after committing his future to Manchester City, with a number of names linked with a move to the Etihad, according to Mike McGrath at the Telegraph.

Manchester City have desperately struggled for goals this season in the absence of Agüero through injury, which seems to have been a damning look into the future of life without the Argentine. 

Pep Guardiola has reportedly announced his intentions to find the all-time leading goalscorer's long-term replacement, as he looks to rebuild his City squad after the extension of his contract was agreed last week.

Suggestions have been made that club may look to extend the contract of Sergio Agüero by a year, in order to buy themselves enough time to bed-in a younger forward, while Gabriel Jesus is expected to be trusted as the focal point of Pep Guardiola's new-look City side.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

One of the names believed to be towards the top of the shortlist is Benfica's Darwin Nunez (21), who has bagged five goals and six assists in 11 appearances so far this term. Nunez is a full Uruguay international with two goals to his name in his first four games for his country, having started just once.

Another name on the shortlist is ex-Man United and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku (27), who is currently plying his trade for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. The big Belgian is a proven and prolific Premier League goalscorer, bagging over 150 goal contributions in 250 games during his time in England. 

It is thought that City made enquiries into Lukaku this summer, but were quickly deterred by Inter's £90-£100M asking price, however, City's inability to unpick deep block defences this season might just tempt Guardiola into exploring a different type of option up top. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

“We defend bad!” - Pep Guardiola slams defensive errors for Man City dropping points in recent weeks

After a hugely underwhelming performance and subsequent 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, Manchester City have now dropped points for the fifth time this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

BigDaddyOllie

Man City seek to tie down THREE major stars to new contracts - duel 2025 deal on the table while significant pay rise also on the agenda

Manchester City are looking to advance on their successful attempts to keep Pep Guardiola at the club by tying down three major first-team stars to new deals.

Hamish MacRae

Kevin De Bruyne takes a dig at handball rules after Man City's defeat against Tottenham

Manchester City were stunned by Jose Mourinho’s men after Tottenham Hotspur managed to pick a 2-0 win over the visitors.

Shruti Sadbhav

La Liga centre-back confirms phone call with Pep Guardiola - states it went 'very well'

Manchester City's summer centre-back target Jules Kounde has confirmed during an interview with Canal Football Club, as relayed by Get French Football News, that he and Pep Guardiola spoke directly over the phone regarding a potential move to the Etihad last summer.

Freddie Pye

Additional payments set to be paid to Valencia by Man City for Ferran Torres revealed

Manchester City paid an initial fee of €23 million for 20-year-old versatile forward Ferran Torres earlier this year - a fee that could rise during the Spaniard's time at the Etihad due to a number of variables included in the deal to take the player from Valencia.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's lacklustre Blues were bested by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side tonight by two goals to nil.

Danny Lardner

Man City receive huge injury boost as key defender returns to training

Manchester City have received a huge boost ahead of today's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as left-back Benjamin Mendy has returned to training.

harryasiddall

by

Bluedannyc

Pep Guardiola opens up on the ‘reality’ of Man City in the Premier League title race

A frustrating loss against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon may have pushed Manchester City into the bottom half of the Premier League table, but Pep Guardiola is still beaming with confidence.

Shruti Sadbhav

“It’s hard to find consistency!” - Kevin De Bruyne reflects on Man City’s lack of attacking threat after Spurs loss

Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday evening has raised plenty of questions regarding the attacking capabilities of the Pep Guardiola-led side.

Shruti Sadbhav

"We're going to change..." - Pep Guardiola has reacted to Man City’s lack of goals this season

Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday night, as Pep Guardiola’s side failed to register a single goal in their first match after the International break.

Shruti Sadbhav