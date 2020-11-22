Sergio Agüero replacement 'a top priority' for Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has made finding Sergio Agüero's successor 'a top priority' after committing his future to Manchester City, with a number of names linked with a move to the Etihad, according to Mike McGrath at the Telegraph.

Manchester City have desperately struggled for goals this season in the absence of Agüero through injury, which seems to have been a damning look into the future of life without the Argentine.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly announced his intentions to find the all-time leading goalscorer's long-term replacement, as he looks to rebuild his City squad after the extension of his contract was agreed last week.

Suggestions have been made that club may look to extend the contract of Sergio Agüero by a year, in order to buy themselves enough time to bed-in a younger forward, while Gabriel Jesus is expected to be trusted as the focal point of Pep Guardiola's new-look City side.

One of the names believed to be towards the top of the shortlist is Benfica's Darwin Nunez (21), who has bagged five goals and six assists in 11 appearances so far this term. Nunez is a full Uruguay international with two goals to his name in his first four games for his country, having started just once.

Another name on the shortlist is ex-Man United and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku (27), who is currently plying his trade for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. The big Belgian is a proven and prolific Premier League goalscorer, bagging over 150 goal contributions in 250 games during his time in England.

It is thought that City made enquiries into Lukaku this summer, but were quickly deterred by Inter's £90-£100M asking price, however, City's inability to unpick deep block defences this season might just tempt Guardiola into exploring a different type of option up top.

