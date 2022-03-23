Sergio Agüero, Yaya Toure, and Vincent Kompany Join Host of Premier League Legends on Hall of Fame Shortlist

Sergio Agüero, Yaya Toure, and Vincent Kompany have joined a host of Premier League legends on a 25-man Hall of Fame shortlist.

Since the Abu Dhabi Group's takeover of Manchester City in 2008, a select few players have had a seismic impact on the club's rise to stardom.

The spine of Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, David Silva, and Sergio Agüero are always mentioned when discussing the unprecedented success the club has achieved since 2011.

Five Premier League titles, two FA Cup's and six League Cup's between them, it seems like some of the players are finally starting to get some recognition from outside the club.

IMAGO / PA Images As relayed by ManCity.com, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, and Yaya Toure have all been included on a 25-man shortlist to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. IMAGO / PA Images It is important to note that the criteria for nomination into the Hall of Fame rests on the player already being retired - hence David Silva's omission from the current list.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images The Spanish magician is still plying his trade in La Liga for Real Sociedad and will likely make the cut once he decided to call time on an illustrious career.

The trio's incredible City careers rarely need reciting, but they all played a massive part in where the club is today and have already been recognised by the club.

Kompany - the club captain for nearly a decade - was integral to breeding a winning mentality within the squad.

He constantly stepped up to the plate on big occasions, with his two most notable moments coming against Manchester United and Leicester City.

Toure was one of City's marquee signings in 2010 and he brought with him a wealth of experience from FC Barcelona.

Bossing central midfield, the Ivorian single-handedly ended the Blues' long trophy drought with his winner against Stoke City in the FA Cup final.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer, Agüero needs no introductions and is a likely candidate to be voted into the final six for this accolade.

Boasting the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history, the Argentine also holds the record for the most hat-tricks and the highest-scoring foreign player in England.

