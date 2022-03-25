Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Addresses Questions on Manchester City's 'Dip in Form'

Sergio Agüero has explained why Manchester City's recent poor results are not a dip in form, backing them to fight till the end to win multiple trophies.

After going on a dominant 12-game winning streak in the Premier League from early November to late January, Manchester City have suffered a couple of hiccups in recent weeks.

Succumbing to draws against Southampton and Crystal Palace - with a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham sandwiched in between - Pep Guardiola’s side have not looked at their brilliant best for a while.

With only one point separating them and nearest challengers Liverpool at the top of the league table, the title race is on a knife-edge.

However, City legend Sergio Agüero believes his former club’s stuttering form is far from being a cause for concern, expecting the Premier League champions to return to their mechanical consistency.

"I don't think Manchester City’s form has been going down. You can lose points because of some minor things, but Manchester City are having a terrific season," he assessed in his blog for betting platform Stake.

"Their defence is hard to break through and they are always trying to score and have racked up plenty of wins.

"Their rivals are always going to be right with them too, and many added strong additions in the January transfer window which has helped them play a lot better. I think this Manchester City team is committed and fighting on every front."

Considering the retired striker was a key part of Pep Guardiola’s Blues side, he understands that the sky-high standards within the dressing room ensure that this crop of players will leave it all on the line to reign supreme on all possible fronts.

With Manchester City losing only a single game in the Premier League since October, Aguero is spot on in calling for context for those harshly assessing their form.

Still the club's all-time leading goalscorer, the Argentine's efficiency in front of goal is something City have been missing since his departure - with Guardiola's successful false nine system still in place at the moment.

