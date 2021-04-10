Two key Man City stars missing from matchday squad to face Leeds raising fitness concerns

Manchester City are without Sergio Agüero and Aymeric Laporte for this mornings Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Manchester City are without Sergio Agüero and Aymeric Laporte for Saturday lunchtime's Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

Their omission from today's match-day squad suggests the pair are the two injury concerns Pep Guardiola had mentioned during the embargoed section of Friday's pre-match press conference, revealed on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola said, "There are some doubts about two players. The rest are fit.”

However, when the Manchester City boss was pressed for further details and the identities of the two players, he simply said, “We will know tomorrow [who they are]."

Sergio Agüero is said to have suffered a minor knee problem after completing 60 minutes in the club's 2-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend and appears to not have recovered sufficiently to play any part in this weekend's game.

The official word from the club on Sergio Aguero is that he is injured. Pep Guardiola also revealed that the Argentine had not trained 'for three or four days', according to Pep Guardiola.

As for Aymeric Laporte, his injury concern and general fitness status is still unknown, but it's still enough to keep the Frenchman out of today's game - however, the official line from the club is that the player is "short of full fitness".

Speaking to BT Sport on the status of both players, Pep Guardiola said, "[Aguero] has niggles. He had problems last three, four days and couldn't train. Laporte had problems yesterday in the hips and doctors said he could not play."

