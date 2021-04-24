Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne fitness status confirmed as Man City squad travel to London for Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne have provided Pep Guardiola with a major fitness boost ahead of Sunday afternoon's Carabao Cup final, as confirmed by photographs posted on Manchester City's official Twitter page.

The pair have missed the past few games via respective injury and fitness problems, with the Belgian international being substituted early in the second-half of last weekend's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Although the 29 year-old avoided significant ligament damage in his ankle, he played no part in the midweek victory over Aston Villa as a precaution but has since returned to training. As for Aguero, the Argentine has been sidelined since the 2-0 away victory over Leicester City, but has also returned to training with the first-team squad this week.

As the squad travelled down to the capital on Saturday afternoon, club photographers confirmed via images released on social media that the pair have both travelled with the rest of the team ahead of Sunday's showpiece final.

Although the pair have travelled with the squad, there is still no confirmation that either player could play any part in Sunday's League Cup final against Ryan Mason's side.

Pep Guardiola will almost certainly have one eye on the midweek Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain, and subsequently may opt to save Kevin de Bruyne's legs in particular for the trip to the French capital.

Over in Paris, manager Mauricio Pochettino has his own injury scare to sweat over in the run-up to Wednesday night's game, with star striker Kylian Mbappe limping off in the 87th minute against Metz on Saturday afternoon.

Various reports and onlookers had suspected that the 22 year-old had sustained a blow to his thigh, and despite confirming that this was the case after the game, Pochettino believes the early diagnosis is that it is nothing serious.

The former Tottenham coach said, "Mbappe got a hit on the thigh, we think it’s nothing serious."

