Sergio Aguero Attends Statue Unveiling at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero attended the unveiling of his statue outside the Etihad Stadium on Friday morning, in the presence of CEO Ferran Soriano, sculpture Andy Scott, the general media, and members of the public.

After Manchester City paid homage to legendary club figures Vincent Kompany and David Silva by commissioning reputed sculptor Andy Scott to build their respective statues outside the Etihad Stadium, Sergio Aguero has now received the same treatment for his unforgettable contributions in blue.

Commemorating the ten-year anniversary of his cinematic last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers in the 2011/12 Premier League season to seal the title for Manchester City in dramatic fashion, a statue of the Argentine striker has now been unveiled.

However, the unveiling has certainly gone down as an incredible affair, with a special guest present to witness the special moment in the flesh.

The man of the moment - Sergio Aguero - was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium on Friday morning to witness the official unveiling of his statue.

The club’s all-time goalscorer gave his thoughts on being honoured by Manchester City as they commemorate both the player as well as the club’s greatest ever moment in style.

“Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me."

Sergio Aguero continued, "In those 10 years, I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester."

"It is something very special. I remember I was very young, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving."

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak also reflected on how the Argentine international’s incredible ‘93:20’ moment.

It's the moment that I think changed everything. If you look at the ten years since, that was the moment that introduced what lies ahead. He is a legend of this club."

Ultimately, the statue is a nothing less than a deserved gesture for Sergio Aguero who changed the course of Manchester City history in 2012, and continued to do so for years to come.

