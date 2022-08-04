Sergio Aguero Believes Arsenal Are Dark Horses For The Premier League Title

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has had his say on the upcoming Premier League season and he believes that Arsenal, who are managed by his one of his former assistant managers Mikel Arteta, are dark horses for the title.

The Gunners, who missed out on Champions League football last season by one point, have had a strong transfer window on paper bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the Premier League Champions whilst also signing Fabio Viera from Porto.

Arteta has won one trophy whilst being in charge of Arsenal IMAGO / NurPhoto

This could be a make or break season for Arteta at Arsenal as he looks to try and get Arsenal back amongst Europe's elite hence why he has moved quick in the transfer window to get the signings he wanted.

Speaking to Stake.com, who Aguero is an ambassador for, he said: "As always, I believe that the Premier League will show this season that it is beginning to be one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

"And in this sense, my candidates are Manchester City, which I think can repeat, Liverpool, Chelsea and I add Arsenal, which has strengthened very well and has had great games in the pre-season."

The former Argentinian international continued: "City's advantage is that it already has a team that knows what to do on the field and has added variants such as Haaland and Julián Álvarez.

"It is true that they must adapt but Pep has already said that great players do not need time to adapt. City have lost Sterling although Liverpool, who will be in the fight, have lost Mané but have brought in Darwin Nuñez.

"Everything will be very even, as it has been happening, but we will have to be attentive to Arsenal's performance, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about."

Aguero recently had a statue unveiled outside The Etihad stadium IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal will have to cope with Europa League which could be a disadvantage for them however they showed they are able to fight against the best even though City did beat them at The Emirates last season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage