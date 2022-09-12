Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Believes Erling Haaland Will Make The Difference In The UCL

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero thinks that Erling Haaland will make the difference for Pep Guardiola in the Champions League.

Manchester City started the season in great form in beating West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

After that Pep Guardiola's side drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before opening up their Champions League campaign with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla.

The main man in all those games has been new signing Erling Haaland as he has started on fire for his new side.

Erling Haaland

His ten goals in six Premier League games have earned him lots of praise and former City forward Sergio Aguero believes he will be the reason why Pep Guardiola will finally win the Champions League with the Manchester club.

Haaland will be key to City winning the Champions League

Aguero was unable to ever win City the European Cup after winning them their first ever Premier League title against QPR with that famous goal in the last minute.

Speaking to Stake.com he said: "Haaland has been consistent on every team he's played for. He has a very important average goals per game and he is proving it now at City as well. 

Aguero Everton Home

He makes me very happy that he is converting because he provides what the team needs, which is goals. And if that happens, City will have more chances to go as far as possible. He could help them finally break their Champions League hoodoo."

As well as Sevilla City have Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen in their group.

