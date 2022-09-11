Sergio Aguero Believes Tottenham Hotspur Could Win Champions League

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero thinks Antonio Conte's side are the dark horses for this season's Champions League.

This season the Champions League has started well for two Premier League sides with Manchester City beating Sevilla 4-0 and Tottenham beating Marseille 2-0.

It started for Chelsea and Liverpool in disarray with the London side losing to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 which led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool also suffered defeat but in a much more ruthless fashion as they lost 4-1 to Napoli adding to their poor start to the campaign.

Normally the English sides are the favourites for the Champions League, but Sergio Aguero believes it could be a dark horse this season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tottenham Hotspur Could Be The Underdogs For The Champions League

Spurs are entering their first full season under Antonio Conte and six games into the league they are unbeaten winning four games and drawing two.

A Richarlison double ensured they got three points on the first game of the group stages of UEFA's biggest club competition.

Aguero has had hid say on their chances of victory this season, speaking to stake.com he said: "With Pochettino, Tottenham already had a great performance in the Champions League. And now with Conte, a coach with a lot of experience, they are managing to be a very solid team.

"He knows how he wants to play and his counterattack can be lethal. He has added to Kane and Son with Richarlison and two wingers who are very good assistants like Kulusevski and Perisic.

"It will be a very difficult rival for any team. They could be a big threat in Europe this year."

As well as Marseille Tottenham have Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in their group.

