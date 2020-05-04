Sergio Aguero captured in 20/21 Man City home kit has divided opinion

Following on from Sunday's surprise release of the 2020/21 Manchester City home kit on the US Puma website, we went to work on finding out just how the new edition would look on one of the City players. Here are the results...

Does Sergio Agüero make everything look good? Or was the initial panic about the 'cracked' design not as bad as people made it out to be.

Over on our Twitter, the kit still seems to have a mixed response amongst the City fanbase.

The £650 million deal signed with Puma in early 2019 had Manchester City fans excited for the future, but the last two seasons, according to the majority of the City fanbase, has been a disappointment.

Although there is currently no official release date on any of the new Manchester City shirts, some are suggesting that the early release of the home shirt on the official Puma website could be a sign that an official release is imminent.

