Sergio Aguero claims Liverpool defender is ‘one of the best in the world’

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Agüero believes Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk is 'one of the best centre-backs in the world'. In a recent live session on Instagram with El Chiringuito TV, the Argentine stated that Van Dijk's physique, pace and awareness on the field makes him a tough defender to beat.

Agüero also believes that the 28-year-old Dutch international is composed while defending, which helps him mark his opponents efficiently. Talking about Dijk's best qualities, Agüero said, "We all know Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He's strong, tall, has an incredible body. He's very strong face to face; he plays with his body. Also, given he is so tall, he has those long legs..."

"It looks like he isn't fast, but he is, because of his long legs – he can reach everywhere. Two steps from him are 50 for me! What I like most is he is so smart when defending. He's not anxious when marking, he's very careful and patient", continued the 31-year-old.

Agüero also recalled facing the defender and identified the method that Van Dijk used to prevent the City striker from breaching Liverpool's defence. "In my case, I'm pretty fast and I like to dribble, so I need the defender to come. But if he holds he can wait for help from another defender. He's very good at this", he concluded.

Despite missing out a handful of games due to injuries, Agüero's form has been brilliant in the 2019/20 season. Now that the reports of Premier League action resuming soon have started to dominate the football headlines, one would wonder how Agüero will continue to remain unstoppable in the six-yard box.  

