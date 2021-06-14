Sergio Aguero Considers Manchester Bar Investment To Add To "Wide Portfolio"

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is considering to retain links with the city of Manchester through investing in the hospitality sector, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

Sergio Aguero, who joined La Liga giants Barcelona on a free transfer at the start of the month, departed Manchester City after an incredible decade - where he won a total of 14 pieces of silverware, and became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

The Argentine, who was pictured standing alongside a mural in Manchester city centre as part of his departure in May, is reportedly considering to further establish his presence, and grow his property portfolio in the city, through the opening of a bar.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva has two offers for summer move from Spain

READ MORE: Man City set to make staggering offer for Bundesliga star

A source close to Sergio Aguero told the Sun, “Kun has a wide portfolio of investments and the idea of a ‘Sergio’s bar’ has been put to him - maybe even at the stadium."

"He is wedded to Manchester after living there for ten years and there are a few ideas in the mix that he’s considering.”

The 33 year-old wouldn’t be the first former Blues player to invest into Manchester property, with Vincent Kompany being behind the city centre development “M4nchester Two”.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

Should the striker open “Sergio’s Bar”, then he would join Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in owning restaurants in the city.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra