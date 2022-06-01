Sergio Aguero Discusses Manchester City's Champions League Prospects After Real Madrid Heartbreak

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has delivered his verdict on his former side's chances of going all the way in the Champions League next season, after the Premier League champions went out in disappointing fashion to Real Madrid last term.

Despite claiming their fourth league title in five seasons with a sensational late triumph against Aston Villa on the final day of the season, Manchester City failed to break their European hoodoo at another time of asking last term.

Pep Guardiola's men breezed past the group stage before seeing off Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 and quarter-final stages to set up an exciting semi-final tie with Real Madrid - whom City faced at the same stage of the competition in 2016.

A series of clear-cut chances missed in the opening leg at the Etihad Stadium saw City take a mere one-goal lead into the all-important tie in the Spanish capital, where the Premier League champions crumbled at the death and conceded thrice in quick succession to be knocked out.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Speaking to Stake.com last week, Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero spoke about his former club's chances of winning the Champions League in the years to come despite their recurring shortcomings in Europe's club competition under Pep Guardiola. IMAGO / PA Images "Regarding the Champions League - now that's a huge task," the ex-Argentina international said. IMAGO / Sportimage "But football is about the team, not the players by themselves. If the whole team works like it has been, the trophy will be more reachable. "I think City has grown in experience over the past few years and it's something that can be achieved sooner than later."

City have acted early and secured the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to bolster their attack to replace Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres respectively - both of whom left for Barcelona in the previous 12 months.

Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips have also been heavily linked with possible moves to the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City look to add a natural left-sided defender to their ranks and replace departing skipper Fernandinho.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confirmed recently in his end-of-season interview that the club will be making further acquisitions after closing deals for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez since the start of the calendar year.

