Sergio Aguero Reveals He Was Dropped By Pep Guardiola For Being Too 'Fat'

It is no secret that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola runs a strict fitness regime at the club.

And it appears that one of the players who fell short of the Spaniard's fitness expectations was none other than City legend Sergio Aguero.

The Argentina striker is one of the most highly respected players in the club's history. The 34-year-old scored a total of 260 goals in 390 games for the club and scored arguably the most iconic goal of the Premier League era in 2012, with his last-minute winner against QPR to secure the league title for City.

Aguero is thought of so highly at the club that a statue of him was erected outside the Etihad this year.

Aguero and Guardiola enjoyed a vast amount of success together while the Argentine was at the club, but it appears the pair had to adjust to each other initially.

Speaking on a live stream with El Chiringuito (as translated by the Daily Mail), the former Argentina striker gave an insight into Guardiola's exacting weight standards.

"If your ideal weight is 79 to 80kg and you were 80 kilos and 100 grams you would be fined and you don't play," Aguero told the Spanish outlet. "But it can happen. You come across a little bit of chicken, for example, then you are going to be 50 grams over."

Aguero went on to explain how he had fallen foul of Guardiola's expectations, saying: "Well the first season we were between fourth and third and he said 'I left you out because you turned up fat this week'. And what was I going to say? He was right. These things happen."

"He said it in a good way. And at this time I didn't really have his confidence. But I was always very respectful to the coaches."

Thankfully for City fans, Aguero seemed to adjust to Guardiola's methods just fine and would continue to score a remarkable number of goals whilst playing for the Spanish manager.

Together, Guardiola and Aguero won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cup trophies.

The Argentine left Man City in 2021 after a hugely successful ten-year period with the club.

