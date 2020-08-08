City Xtra
Sergio Aguero injury update ahead of Champions League clash with Lyon

Freddie Pye

Sergio Aguero is set to miss the clash with Olympique Lyonnais on August 15 due to his ongoing rehabilitation and recovery from a knee injury sustained last month, according to reports.

There had been some hope ahead of the clash with Real Madrid that the Argentine forward would be on track to return to Manchester prior to the game, and complete his recovery period at the City Football Academy. However, the latest updates suggest that is no longer the case, and his period away from the field may drag on for more than a week.

According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, Sergio Aguero will miss the quarter-final clash with Lyon in Lisbon, providing Gabriel Jesus with another stage to impress after his commanding performance against Real Madrid on Friday night.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Argentine forward was operated on by Dr. Ramon Cugat at his specialist clinic in Barcelona last month and has spent the last few weeks recovering and building up movement in his knee in Catalonia.

Despite the Argentine's absence undoubtedly being a major miss for any side, Gabriel Jesus' impressive performances against Real Madrid over two legs have provided Manchester City fans with the confidence that they are in safe hands for the one-legged tie against the French outfit on August 15.

manchester-city-v-real-madrid-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (2)

-----

