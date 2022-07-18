Sergio Aguero And Joleon Lescott Back Julian Alvarez To Be A Manchester City Success

Julian Alvarez has received a huge vote of confidence from Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, according to Joleon Lescott. Alvarez was signed by City in January and joins the club with big expectations, thanks to his successful spell at former side River Plate.

City paid a reported fee of €17million for Alvarez in the January transfer window, but loaned him out to former club River Plate for the remainder of the season. The Argentina striker was on fire for his former club in that period, amassing 24 goal contributions in just 26 games.

City legend Sergio Aguero believes that Sky Blues fans will take to the striker quickly, according to Joleon Lescott. Speaking to Man City's official website, Lescott said: “I’ve seen little bits, but I’ve also spoken to Sergio (Aguero) about him briefly and he said he was a top talent. He was excited for him, which was good, so that’ll be a high expectation.

“Sergio said (Alvarez) will score goals. He can also excite fans, Sergio said possibly more than him, not in terms of scoring but in terms of the way he plays.

“He wants to dribble a little bit more than what Sergio did, who was more ‘let me score’ which was great for us but a different mindset."

Aguero knows what it takes to be a top striker, so City fans should be excited by his assessment of the 22-year-old. If Alvarez even comes close to the high standards set at City by his compatriot then he'll be a bargain at just €17million.

