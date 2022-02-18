Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Makes Encouraging Prediction About Julian Alvarez Ahead of Manchester City Switch

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero believes that Julian Alvarez will thrive in the Premier League ahead of his impending arrival to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Despite not announcing any major signings in the January transfer window, the Premier League champions secured the arrival of the Argentina international from River Plate on deadline day, with the 21-year-old set to head to Manchester at some point in the summer.

Following a flurry of reports linking the young striker with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City completed the signing of Alvarez for a reported fee of £14 million (plus add-ons), with the Argentine on loan to his boyhood club for the rest of the season.

Julian Alvarez has drawn comparisons with ex-Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero ever since the River Plate academy graduate was first linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Many amongst the Manchester club's fanbase have taken to social media to highlight the similarities between Alvarez and Sergio Aguero, who departed the Sky Blues following following a free transfer to Barcelona last summer.

Speaking recently on Argentine station Radio 10, Aguero said: "Julian Alvarez is going to learn a lot in England, he is very talented," as translated and relayed by All About Argentina.

Read More

Aguero sent Manchester City fans wild on social media following a clip that went viral that showed the five-time Premier League winner commentating on Alvarez's opening goal in his treble against Patronato on Thursday evening.

In a recent Twitch live stream, Aguero provided his verdict on his former club's latest signing, revealing his admiration for his fellow Argentine and going on to praise his talents. 

"I get along very well with him (Alvarez). When we were in the (Argentina) National Team, we s**t with laughter. He always asked me things and I, as a striker, told him about my experience. I like it, he is a very good player," Aguero said.

"He (Alvarez) is very good, really good. I like him, we have to see in what position they (Manchester City) are going to use him. I do not know if he is going to play as a nine; for me, he is a player who has to play more freely, he is restless."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Alvarez
News

Sergio Aguero Makes Encouraging Prediction About Julian Alvarez Ahead of Manchester City Switch

By Vayam Lahoti
1 minute ago
Pep x Conte cover
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Explains Why Pep Guardiola is the Best Coach in the World Ahead of Manchester City Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
29 minutes ago
imago1009892406h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo Approaching Landmarks - Man City vs Tottenham Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
36 minutes ago
imago1009003356h
News

Three Manchester City Youngsters Selected on 'Most Exciting Teenagers' List

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
Kane CX 1
News

Why Tottenham Turned Down Manchester City's Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Harry Kane Last Summer

By Vayam Lahoti
1 hour ago
imago1009890474h
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva Starts in False-Nine Role, Riyad Mahrez Takes Place on the Bench - Predicted Team: Man City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
Walker vs PSg Home
News

Breaking: UEFA Dismiss Manchester City's Appeal Over Period of Kyle Walker's Champions League Ban

By Vayam Lahoti
2 hours ago
Nunes
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Eyeing Move for Midfielder Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'One of the Best in the World'

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago