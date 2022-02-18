Sergio Aguero Makes Encouraging Prediction About Julian Alvarez Ahead of Manchester City Switch

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero believes that Julian Alvarez will thrive in the Premier League ahead of his impending arrival to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Despite not announcing any major signings in the January transfer window, the Premier League champions secured the arrival of the Argentina international from River Plate on deadline day, with the 21-year-old set to head to Manchester at some point in the summer.

Following a flurry of reports linking the young striker with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City completed the signing of Alvarez for a reported fee of £14 million (plus add-ons), with the Argentine on loan to his boyhood club for the rest of the season.

Julian Alvarez has drawn comparisons with ex-Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero ever since the River Plate academy graduate was first linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Many amongst the Manchester club's fanbase have taken to social media to highlight the similarities between Alvarez and Sergio Aguero, who departed the Sky Blues following following a free transfer to Barcelona last summer.

Speaking recently on Argentine station Radio 10, Aguero said: "Julian Alvarez is going to learn a lot in England, he is very talented," as translated and relayed by All About Argentina.

Aguero sent Manchester City fans wild on social media following a clip that went viral that showed the five-time Premier League winner commentating on Alvarez's opening goal in his treble against Patronato on Thursday evening.

In a recent Twitch live stream, Aguero provided his verdict on his former club's latest signing, revealing his admiration for his fellow Argentine and going on to praise his talents.

"I get along very well with him (Alvarez). When we were in the (Argentina) National Team, we s**t with laughter. He always asked me things and I, as a striker, told him about my experience. I like it, he is a very good player," Aguero said.

"He (Alvarez) is very good, really good. I like him, we have to see in what position they (Manchester City) are going to use him. I do not know if he is going to play as a nine; for me, he is a player who has to play more freely, he is restless."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra