Sergio Aguero Makes Erling Haaland Prediction Ahead of Manchester City Transfer

Former Manchester City striker and overall club legend, Sergio Aguero has given his verdict on his former club’s acquisition of striker Erling Haaland, and has made a prediction ahead of the Norwegian's arrival in Manchester.

Manchester City certainly have a long and rich history of talented strikers playing for the club, from Uwe Rosler to Niall Quinn, through to Carlos Tevez in recent times, the club has always usually possessed a goal-getter.

Arguably no other name deserves as much of a mention on this list than Argentine Sergio Aguero, who played at the club for a decade between 2011 and 2021, after arriving from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

During Sergio Aguero’s time in Manchester, the player became - and remains - Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer, in a brilliant feat that was ultimately achieved in a Champions League game away at Napoli in 2017.

Following his departure in the summer of 2021, when Aguero moved to FC Barcelona at the end of his Manchester City contract, the club failed to find a striker to immediately replace him, often playing a false nine system in games across the 2021/2022 season. That is until now.

The club recently announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland earlier this month for a reported initial £51 million transfer fee, and the Norwegian international is expected to link up with Pep Guardiola’s team from July 1st.

IMAGO / osnapix Many have had their say on what is set to be the biggest transfer of the summer and now Sergio Aguero himself has offered his verdict on the incoming Norwegian sensation, and provided a prediction on the player's level of success in Blue. IMAGO / Sven Simon "I think it's a great signing. He (Erling Haaland) can contribute towards scoring and that's big. I hope he racks up a ton of goals,” Sergio Aguero told Stake.com. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft Sergio Aguero continued, “Adapting to the Premier League will take some time for him, but I'm confident he'll be able to do so well.” It appears Sergio Aguero’s comments are warranted too, as Erling Haaland scored a mammoth 89 goals in 86 games for the German club - almost averaging a goal a game during his time in the Bundesliga.

Sergio Aguero went on to became a legend of the both Manchester City and the Premier League as a whole, winning five top-flight titles with the Etihad club during his 10 year-stay in the division.

With this in mind, any positive comments like these are definitely the seal of approval that Erling Haaland will want ahead of joining Manchester City and tasting Premier League action for the first time.

