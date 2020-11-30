SI.com
Sergio Aguero missing from Man City travelling squad to face Porto - only one academy player makes cut

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have confirmed their 23-man squad to travel to Portugal this afternoon as they gear-up for Matchday five of the UEFA Champions League against FC Porto.

Sergio Aguero misses out on the squad-list after the club confirmed that the Argentine forward has been feeling some 'discomfort' in his knee. The same reasoning was provided after Aguero was left out of the match day squad that beat Burnley 5-0 at the weekend, and major doubts have now been raised amongst some fans over his ability to put a run of consistent games together for the Blues.

Only one academy prospect makes the cut for Pep Guardiola too, despite his side already qualifying for the last-16 of this year's competition. Tommy Doyle will join the rest of the squad in making the trip to Portugal, further emphasising the faith that Guardiola has in the teenage midfielder.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia.

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez.

A win on Tuesday night will secure top-spot for Manchester City in Group C, and subsequently increase their chances of securing a more favourable draw in the latter stages of the Champions League.

