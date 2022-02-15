Sergio Aguero Names Current Manchester City Star As Favourite Player

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero named former teammate Phil Foden as his favourite player in a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football due to heart and chest problems in December, which saw one of the greatest strikers in world football over the past decade suffer a crushing blow to his playing career.

The former Argentina international, who enjoyed a 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, has been active on his Twitch channel since, as he hilariously compared himself to the 'Iron Man' for having a chip implanted in his chest.

During his time in Manchester, Aguero played with some of the best players that have ever played for the Premier League champions, such as David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Kevin De Bruyne.

The highest foreign goalscorer in the English top-flight formed a deadly partnership with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in attack and played an instrumental role in helping Pep Guardiola lead the current Manchester City side to a plethora of domestic success during his time at the club.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, Aguero was asked about his thoughts on Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden, who has made himself a crucial member of the first-team squad after emerging through the club's youth ranks.

The 33-year-old wrote, on Foden: "My favourite player now," which provides further evidence on how highly-rated the England star is amongst some of the greatest players who have worn the Manchester City shirt.

Phil Foden, who scored at the weekend in his side's 4-0 win away at Norwich, is expected to start against Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday evening.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra