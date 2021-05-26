Sergio Aguero Names Player He Would Like To See Take Over As Man City Number 10

Departing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said that he thinks “the number 10 shirt should be given to Phil Foden” during a Twitch stream on Tuesday night.

Sergio Aguero, who made his 275th and final Premier League appearance for Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, is preparing to depart from the club after an incredible decade, during which he has scored 260 goals and won 14 pieces of silverware.

The 32 year-old changed his squad number from '16' to '10' in 2015 following the departure of Edin Dzeko, and the Argentine has now revealed that he would like to see Manchester City youngster Phil Foden inherit the famous number 10 shirt at the club.

Speaking during a Twitch stream on Tuesday evening, Sergio Aguero said, “I think the No.10 shirt should be given to Phil Foden. Some say Kevin. The thing is, I believe Kevin used his number [17] at other clubs, so I don't think he would change it. That's why I think Phil Foden.”

Despite the club’s all-time top goalscorer, revealing that he would want you take his shirt number, history suggests that Phil Foden may opt to keep the number 47, due to a touching personal reason.

It was reported in 2019 that Phil Foden had in fact turned down the opportunity to switch his shirt number because the number 47 acts as a permanent tribute to his late grandfather, who passed away at the age of 47.

