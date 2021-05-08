Sergio Aguero Offers Apology to Man City Fans on Social Media After Missed Penalty Against Chelsea

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has taken to Twitter to apologise to “teammates, staff and supporters” after the Argentine missed a penalty during the club's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero, who the club announced would be leaving after a decade of service this summer, started for the second consecutive league match on Saturday, as Manchester City looked to beat Chelsea to secure a third Premier League title in four seasons.

After Raheem Sterling put the Blues ahead in the 43rd minute and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot late-on in the first-half. Many were expecting Manchester City to take a 2-0 lead into the break and be just 45 minutes from a fifth Premier League title.

However, that wasn’t to be, as Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer squandered the chance to double their lead and move level with Wayne Rooney, for the most Premier League goals for a single club.

The 32 year old's failed attempt at the so-called “Panenka” technique left many furious, as Manchester City went on to lose the match 2-1, with second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso for Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his uncharacteristic penalty miss as he tweeted, “I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility.”

The loss, which Pep Guardiola refused to pin on Sergio Aguero’s penalty miss, means that the Blues require a further two points from their remaining three matches to secure the title, with Manchester City's next match against Newcastle United on Friday night.

