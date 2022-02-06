Sergio Aguero Pays Ultimate Compliment to Julian Alvarez Following Manchester City Transfer

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has given his seal of approval for the club's latest forward signing Julian Alvarez, on a recent Twitch stream, as the former striker heaped praise on the Premier League champions' new acquisition.

Despite not announcing any major signings in the January transfer window, the Premier League champions secured the arrival of the Argentina international from River Plate on deadline day, with the 21-year-old set to head to Manchester at some point in the summer.

Julian Alvarez has drawn comparisons with ex-Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero ever since the River Plate academy graduate was first linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Many amongst the Manchester club's fanbase took to social media to highlight the similarities between Alvarez and Sergio Aguero, who departed the Sky Blues following following a free transfer to Barcelona last summer.

Speaking on his recent Twitch live stream, Aguero provided his verdict on his former club's latest signing, revealing his admiration for his fellow Argentine and going on to praise his talents.

"I get along very well with him (Alvarez). When we were in the (Argentina) National Team, we s**t with laughter. He always asked me things and I, as a striker, told him about my experience. I like it, he is a very good player," said Aguero, as quoted by All About Argentina.

"He (Alvarez) is very good, really good. I like him, we have to see in what position they (Manchester City) are going to use him. I do not know if he is going to play as a nine; for me, he is a player who has to play more freely, he is restless."

Following a flurry of reports linking the young striker with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City completed the signing of Alvarez for a reported fee of £14 million (plus add-ons), with the Argentine on loan to his boyhood club for the rest of the season.

