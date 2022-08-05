Sergio Aguero Predicts Premier League Top Four Ahead Of The New Season

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been speaking about the new Premier League season with the beginning just around the corner ahead of tonight's opening game which is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

The former Argentinian international played 388 games for City scoring 259 goals with one of them being one of the most iconic goals in football history, winning the title against QPR with practically the last kick of the game.

Aguero embedded himself in Premier League folklore forever due to that goal IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to stake.com, who Aguero is an ambassador for, he said: "United is in the process of rebuilding and with a new manager but they are always in the fight.

"Chelsea, although they have lost important players, especially in defence, have shown that they are competitive and added Sterling.

"The same as Tottenham with a coach like Conte who has experience in the Premier League, who has always formed competitive teams and has a very important offensive duo like the one made up of Kane and Son."

He continued: "But let's not forget that there is always a surprise team and this year there are many who can give the note. Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton... there are many who will fight for a place in Europe.

"I believe the top four will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal."

So Aguero is backing his former club to win the Premier League title for the third season on the bounce which would be one hell of an achievement.

