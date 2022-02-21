Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Reveals Completion Date for Manchester City Statue

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has confirmed the completion date for his statue - which is set to be placed outside of the Etihad Stadium - in an interview with Argentine media on Monday.

The 33 year-old Argentine football icon confirmed his premature retirement in late 2021, after complications and concerns over the fitness of his heart while playing for La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero had left Manchester City after a 10-year spell at the club last summer, and joined the Catalan side on a free transfer, but only made a total of five appearances for Barcelona - scoring one goal in the process.

While Aguero's legacy in football will always be remembered, it came as no surprise to anybody that Manchester City confirmed a statue would be constructed at the Etihad Stadium - accompanying those of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Speaking during a new conversation with Argentine media outlet TyC Sports on Monday evening, Sergio Aguero confirmed that his Manchester City statue would be ready by May, 2022.

Interestingly, May of this year will also mark the 10-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero's iconic 93rd minute winner against Queens Park Rangers, to win Manchester City the Premier League title in 2012.

It does present the club with a special opportunity to coincide the two events, however there is nothing to suggest at present what Manchester City have in mind when it comes to the unveiling of Sergio Aguero's statue.

In a glittering career for Manchester City, Aguero made a staggering 390 appearances across all competitions, scoring an outstanding 260 goals, and registering a further 73 assists.

Since Aguero's retirement, there have been claims that he could be welcomed back to the club in a boardroom role - possibly within Manchester City's parent company, the City Football Group.

