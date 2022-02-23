Sergio Aguero Reveals Heartwarming Message From Father After Retiring From Football

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero has spoken of how his father refused to praise his footballing talent until he retired, while speaking to TyC Sports this week.

It is no secret that Sergio Aguero has had many admirers over the years, due to his high scoring threat, technical ability and ever so iconic goals for both Manchester City and on the international stage.

Alongside fans and pundits, even past and present fellow professionals have been vocal in their praise of the quality of Sergio Aguero, especially since his premature retirement last December.

Yet surprisingly, one person who has only just admitted their admiration for the Argentine’s talent is Aguero’s own father, Leonel Del Castillo.

In a recent interview with TyC Sports, the former Manchester City striker said, “When I was a player, my father never told me that I played well. When I retired, he told me that I was the best player he ever saw.”

This ‘tough love’ approach seems somewhat harsh for a player of Sergio’s quality but when it’s considered that his form went from strength to strength as his career progressed, who are we to argue with Leonel’s methods.

After having a bright start to life at Manchester City, ending a debut season on 30 goals in 2012, the striker went on to record four more seasons with 30 or more goals.

With the goals, the honours followed leaving the Argentine’s trophy cabinet consisting of 15 trophies won in sky blue, including five Premier League titles.

Aguero’s impact on one of the greatest periods of the club’s history can never be understated and his status as a Manchester City legend is set in stone, shown by the upcoming statue of the Argentine to be built at the Etihad Stadium next May.

When this meteoric rise is considered alongside his majorly successful spells at Independiente and Atlético Madrid prior to his Manchester move, perhaps his father’s stay silent policy was a driving factor in the player always striving to reach that extra level.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra