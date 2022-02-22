Sergio Aguero Reveals Threat of Heart Attack Prior to Retirement and Discusses Uncertainty Over Covid Vaccine or Virus Impact

Manchester City and Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero has revealed how his health condition could have led to him having suffering a heart attack, speaking during a recent interview.

After departing Manchester City to join Barcelona at the end of the 2020/21 season, Sergio Aguero was forced to retire prematurely, after being diagnosed with cardiac arrythmia.

During a La Liga game against Alaves in October 2021, the Argentine striker was forced into being substituted, following complaints of chest pain and breathing difficulties.

Subsequently, the Manchester City legend was forced away from the pitch for a prolonged treatment period, before being advised by medical experts to curtail his involvement in professional football.

Despite the 33-year old announcing his retirement in December, the news continues to be as much of a shock to the football world as it is to the player to this day.

Speaking to Argentine sports channel TYC Sports this week, as translated and relayed by 'All About Argentina', Sergio Aguero shed light on how serious his heart condition was, that ultimately led to him bidding farewell to the sport.

“Barcelona's doctor told me that I was lucky," Aguero opened.

"I could easily have had a heart attack. We still don't know what happened to me and why. It's a long process where I have to see what I had. Perhaps COVID, the vaccine, I don’t know”, he explained.

The latest revelations certainly point to the extreme nature of the former Argentina international's health condition, who recently stated in a Twitch stream that he struggles for breath when he now tries to play football.

While the former-Atletico Madrid striker revealed that he currently has a ‘chip’ in his chest, the Manchester City legend humorously described himself as ‘Ironman’ - a sign of his positive outlook on life, despite events of the last few months.

Despite ending in heartbreaking circumstances for Sergio Aguero, his legacy as a Manchester City great and an icon across the sport will forever remain untouchable.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra