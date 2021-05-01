Sergio Aguero reveals what he told Man City about his statue outside the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero claims he is not yet thinking about the club honouring him with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, instead focusing on continuing to help push the Blues towards more titles this season.

Sergio Agüero put in an impressive 90 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday, moving Manchester City one step closer to securing yet another Premier League title - their third in four seasons.

When asked about the statue that will eventually be built to honour his contribution to the club, Agüero chose to focus on the present task at hand - continuing to play football.

"The club, when they told me, I told them I don't want nothing. Honestly, I prefer to wait until the end because I said three or four years ago, I'll let them decide inside. I'll play until the end, it's my job," he told BT Sport after the match at Selhurst Park.

Sergio Agüero impressed in his MOTM performance, scoring the goal that secured all three points for the Blues.

The team’s focus will now shift to the second-leg Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and Agüero expressed his desire to help the team earn a spot in their first ever Champions League final.

"I'm ready. Before, I said, 'finally I could play'. I feel good, my knee is so good. I'll just wait to play. I hope Tuesday, if I don't, it doesn't matter. I want to be with my team. Every player wants to play. We'll see."

Pep Guardiola has regularly chosen to play without a striker in Manchester City’s big matches this season. However, one must think that the club’s all time leading goal scorer could have a part to play in this historic season.

