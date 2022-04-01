Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Sends Important Message to Julian Alvarez Over Manchester City Switch This Summer

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has heaped praise on the club's January signing Julian Alvarez, suggesting the River Plate forward will benefit from heading to the Etihad Stadium in June ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aguero, 33, scored 260 goals in 390 appearances across all competitions for the Blues to write his name in the history books as one of the best players to have ever put on the Manchester City shirt as well as establishing his status as one of the all-time Premier League greats.

Since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the former Argentina international's time in Manchester was so revered that he is in line to become the third modern player to have a statue unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium - which will be completed in May, as the ex-striker himself confirmed in February.

Following a crushing end to his time at City, which saw him come on as a substitute in his first-ever Champions League final appearance against Chelsea in Porto last summer, Aguero bid farewell to the five-time Premier League champions after enjoying a decade of success in the east side of Manchester.

However, his time at Barcelona was sadly cut short when the striker was advised to retire due to heart and chest problems after experiencing breathing difficulties in a La Liga tie with Alaves in October, following which he announced an emotional, premature retirement from professional football in December.

Despite having recently hinted at a potential return from retirement himself, Aguero has showered further praise for the man some have touted as his long-term successor at the Etihad Stadium, River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez, 22, was officially confirmed as a Manchester City player on the final day of the January transfer window but was sent on loan back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the campaign.

In an interview with ESPN in Argentina this week, Aguero said: "(Julian) Alvarez is mature, over time he will continue to learn things, he is learning more and more and Manchester City bought him for a reason.

"He (Alvarez) is a good kid, he's a phenomenon, shy and quiet. It’ll be better if he goes to City in June," as translated and relayed by All About Argentina.

Though he will remain at River Plate until the summer, it remains possible that Alvarez's stay in Argentina could be extended until the end of the calendar year.

The timing of his arrival in Manchester could be influenced by the future of Gabriel Jesus, who has been linked with a possible switch to Juventus at the end of the season, and City's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland.

