Sergio Aguero Sends Message to Former Manchester City Teammates Ahead of Champions League Pursuit

Former Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero has said that he hopes that the Premier League club will one again reach the Champions League final this year, after their heartbreaking experience last campaign.

Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2011, Sergio Aguero went on to score 260 goals in just 390 appearances, making him the highest scoring foreign player in Premier League history.

During his time in Manchester, silverware was aplenty for Aguero, with the striker winning as many as five Premier League titles as well as six League Cups, three Community Shields and one FA Cup.

Yet despite all of this admirable success and invaluable contributions to the history of Manchester City, one title eluded both Sergio Aguero and the club: the Champions League.

The Citizens have made progress in the competition with each passing season since the takeover of 2008, leading to them reaching their first ever final last season, only to narrowly lose 1-0 to domestic rivals Chelsea.

That final was incidentally Sergio Aguero’s final game for the club and the heart-breaking result left the Argentinian forward visibly distraught, crying on the pitch following the full-time whistle.

Aguero went on to retire in December of last year, after suffering heart problems while at Barcelona, and therefore left the professional game without the European crown, but he has said that he hopes that his former club can reach the final again this season.

Sergio Aguero recently told Stake, “Manchester City have a team that has been very consistent [in the Champions League] throughout the last few seasons and they always create a lot of chances going forward."

"Last season we were really close [to winning it] and hopefully this year we'll get to final. But first, Manchester City have got to face [Diego] Simeone's [Atletico Madrid] squad, they're on the rise and able to put up a good fight. We all know the determination that Atletico have, and the great support from their fans will make things difficult.”

Aguero continued, “It'll be a tie where each team will try to impose their style and whoever makes that happen will make it through to the Champions League semi-finals. It'll be one of the most competitive Champions League ties in the last few years.”

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, with the two legs set to be played at home on April 5th, and away on April 13th.

