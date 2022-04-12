Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Sends Message to Manchester City Fans Following Support Through Heart Complications

Legendary Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has discussed how he will be 'eternally grateful' to fans of his former club for chanting his name game after game, following a heart condition that had caused him to retire early.

The abrupt end to Sergio Aguero’s glittering career is perhaps one of the most gut-wrenching stories told in football.

After an injury-ridden start to life at Barcelona, the Argentine striker was forced to come off the pitch in a La Liga game against Alaves, due to breathing difficulties and acute chest pain.

As a result, the Manchester City legend was advised by doctors to spend three months away from football, as he was diagnosed with the heart condition, cardiac arrhythmia.

While there were some suggestions that the condition was not as serious as first perceived, Sergio Aguero eventually had to announce his retirement in front of his family, friends and teammates during a tearful press conference at Camp Nou.

Undergoing one of the toughest periods in his life from both a physical as well as a mental point of view last year, the 33-year old revealed how Manchester City fans lifted his spirits during such trying times.

Aguero Barcelona Presser 1

Sergio Aguero said, “When my heart condition caused me to retire, I lived through very difficult times, but hearing the stadium chant, ‘Sergio, Sergio…’ match after match was truly important for me."

Aguero Everton Home

"I’ll be eternally grateful to City fans for that. Those were trying times and their affection made it so much better”, he revealed in a recent feature for Manchester City.

Aguero vs Palace Away

Sergio Aguero is arguably the club’s greatest ever player, which makes him an obvious fan favourite and as a result, it comes as no surprise that Sky Blues supporters wanted to do everything to express their love for a true icon.

With the legendary striker bowing out in style with a brilliant brace against Everton in his final Premier League game for Manchester City, it seemed like a move to Barcelona could reignite a career that still had a lot of life left in it.

While things certainly ended in anti-climactic fashion, it is music to the ears to see that above everything else, Sergio Aguero realises that he will forever be remembered as an absolute legend at the Etihad Stadium.

