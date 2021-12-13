Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Sergio Aguero Set to Announce Retirement From Football THIS WEEK

    Manchester City legend and current Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is expected to confirm his retirement from football this week, according to new information.
    On 30th October 2021, the Argentine striker was brought off in a La Liga match for Barcelona against Alaves, following complaints of chest pain and difficulties in his breathing.

    Sergio Aguero was sent straight to hospital to undergo cardiac tests and based on the evaluation, the former Manchester City frontman was advised to take an extended break from football.

    Following the club’s medical advice, Sergio Aguero adhered to the treatment program set in place for 90 days.

    However, according to a new report by RadioMARCA, Sergio Aguero will publicly announce his retirement from all forms of professional football on Wednesday.

    The medical tests have dictated that it is no longer advisable for the Argentine international to continue his time on the pitch.

    Ever since his move to the Catalan giants, things have gone from bad to worse for Sergio Aguero - from arriving with a calf injury, to his dream of playing alongside best friend Lionel Messi falling through, and then to a serious health condition.

    Playing a mere 165 minutes of football since his exit from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero’s only highlight in a Barcelona shirt has been scoring in the El Clasico - while being an achievement, the game resulted in defeat for the Camp Nou club.

    While this is unquestionably a cruel end to a glorious career for Sergio Aguero, who is without a doubt one of the greatest strikers of his generation, all football fans will retain fond memories of his illustrious playing career in England in particular.

