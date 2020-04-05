City Xtra
"Well, tomorrow I can't go, but in the future, God will say..." - Sergio Agüero speaks to Independiente manager on his future

Nathan Allen

Independiente manager Lucas Pusineri has spoken about his experiences coaching Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero - and it's typical Kün!

Pusineri, who also had two spells at the club as a player, spoke of an early conversation with the striker in a recent interview with Spanish-language station Radio La Red.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“When I arrived at Independiente as coach, I told him: ‘I want you here tomorrow’. He told me: ‘Well, tomorrow I can’t go, but in the future, God will say’...” claimed Pusineri, in an anecdote reminiscent of stories from players such as Frank Lampard and Micah Richards about Agüero's training habits. 

Agüero has been heavily linked with a return to Independiente in the summer of 2021, and has himself expressed a desire to potentially go back to the club where his career started.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Agüero scored 23 times in 54 games for the club in his native Argentina, but never won a league title there- something he could be looking to add to his impressive trophy cabinet.

