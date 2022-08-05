Sergio Aguero Thinks That Everton Will Be The Surprise Package In The Premier League This Season
Sergio Aguero, notorious for his last minute winner against QPR to win Manchester City the title ten years ago, has been having his say on how he thinks the Premier League season will unfold and he believes that Frank Lampard's Everton could surprise people this season.
Everton came very close to disaster last season as they had to win their second to last game of the season to cement their place in the top flight.
The Toffees are on the verge of signing midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille and have already signed James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre.
Aguero, who managed five goals in 17 appearances against Everton, believes their season will be much more positive than the last even though they have lost their star man Richarlison.
Speaking to Stake.com he said: "Everton can be a surprise package under Frank Lampard this season.
"Frank Lampard’s Everton could be a surprise package this year and Villa, Newcastle and Brighton could all have brilliant campaigns.
"Lampard's Everton could definitely be a surprise package. There are always surprises in the Premier League. In addition, all the teams have been reinforced very well and incorporated great players. Before I mentioned Aston Villa, Newcastle, which is always a difficult place, Brighton who have been playing very attractive football."
The hope for Everton this season will be to avoid any relegation trouble at all and solidify themselves in mid-table.
