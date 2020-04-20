City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Sergio Agüero to provide virtual Spanish lessons during the Easter break

Danny Lardner

Sergio Aguero has decided to produce virtual Spanish lessons alongside the BBC as part of a new homeschooling initiative.

The City striker will join a multitude of stars from the world of TV, sport and music to become tutors as the Easter break comes to an end on Monday.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aguero will be teaching children how to count in Spanish, while David Attenborough is teaching about animals and oceans and, naturally, Danny Dyer is providing history lessons on Henry VIII. 

"It's a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focussed on their education from home," Aguero said.

"The BBC are doing brilliant work to help and I'm honoured to be able to play a part."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alice Webb, director of the BBC's children's section, said to the Telegraph, "We're proud that the BBC can bring together so many people and partners to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I can imagine him playing with us" - Ilkay Gundogan on Premier League striker

Ilkay Gundogan, in a recent interview, has made some interesting comments about Wolves striker, Raul Jimenez.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of French centre-back - Bayern in 'pole position' for his signature

Pep Guardiola is apparently a big fan of French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, but Bayern Munich are in 'pole position' for his signature.

harryasiddall

Man City still owed 'significant' transfer fees from overseas clubs for three players

Clubs like Manchester City are 'worried' after payments for transfer fee instalments have stalled.

richarddugdale

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete signing of young right-back

Manchester City have completed the signing of Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar for €2.8 million.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola believes striker can become 'one of the best forwards in the world'

The Manchester City manager is desperate to keep Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus at the club.

richarddugdale

Man City officials yet to reach agreement with players regarding wage cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

The Manchester City players are yet to come to an agreement regarding wage cuts amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

harryasiddall

Man City join a host of European clubs in the race for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City have joined the race for Brazilian wonderkid, Gabriel Veron.

harryasiddall

My Unpopular City Opinion - #2

It's the second edition of our new series and this edition brings yet more debate on Manchester City's defensive situation over the past decade!

Freddie Pye

Celtic make bid for Man City winger

According to reports, Celtic have made a £3 million bid for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

harryasiddall

Man City target France Under-21 International - club's 'delicate financial situation' may force defender to leave

Manchester City are monitoring Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, and the French side may have to sell the star due to financial difficulties, say Foot Mercato.

markgough96