Sergio Agüero to provide virtual Spanish lessons during the Easter break

Sergio Aguero has decided to produce virtual Spanish lessons alongside the BBC as part of a new homeschooling initiative.

The City striker will join a multitude of stars from the world of TV, sport and music to become tutors as the Easter break comes to an end on Monday.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aguero will be teaching children how to count in Spanish, while David Attenborough is teaching about animals and oceans and, naturally, Danny Dyer is providing history lessons on Henry VIII.

"It's a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focussed on their education from home," Aguero said.

"The BBC are doing brilliant work to help and I'm honoured to be able to play a part."

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alice Webb, director of the BBC's children's section, said to the Telegraph, "We're proud that the BBC can bring together so many people and partners to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra