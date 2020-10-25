Sergio Aguero to undergo tests following latest injury setback ahead of Champions League clash

Sergio Aguero is set to to undergo tests on Monday ahead of Manchester City's trip to France to face Marseille in the UEFA Champions League, as per the latest reports from England.

The Argentine striker was replaced by Phil at the half-time interval of City's 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. It was anticipated at the time that he was withdrawn due to injury as opposed to a tactical change from Pep Guardiola.

The City boss confirmed to BT Sport in the aftermath of the game that Aguero had sustained a different problem to his recent knee injury, and later confirmed that it was a hamstring problem.

As per reporting from the Mail on Sunday night, it has been claimed that Sergio Aguero will undergo testing on Monday to understand the extent and severity of the problem picked up at the London Stadium. The results of the test may decide whether the 32-year-old joins the rest of the Manchester City squad in making the trip to Marseille later in the day.

In other striker injury news at the Etihad Stadium, Gabriel Jesus confirmed live on Twitch on Sunday evening that he should be returning to first-team training with the rest of his teammates in the next seven days. The feeling from the Brazilian on his gaming channel was that he should be fit to return to action within "one or two weeks" - possibly explaining his inclusion in the Brazil squad for their upcoming fixtures.

