Sergio Aguero's Iconic 93:20 Jersey Set for £30,000 Charitable Auction Next Week

The famous shirt worn by Sergio Aguero when he scored a late winner against QPR to clinch the 2011/12 Premier League title for Manchester City on the final day of the season is set to be auctioned next week.

A moment forever etched in the minds and hearts of football lovers' alike is when Sergio Aguero ended Manchester City's 44-year wait for a league title in dramatic fashion on the final matchday of the 2011/12 Premier League season.

The Argentine, who had signed from Atletico Madrid ahead of the campaign, had led the Blues to the top of the table in a tightly-contested race for the title with local rivals Manchester United, who were only behind Roberto Mancini's side on goal difference heading into the last game of the season.

As the Red Devils did their job by claiming a narrow win at Sunderland, it was all for Manchester City to do as they faced a relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers side at the Etihad Stadium, where three points would clinch the title.

IMAGO / PA Images However, despite entering the interval with a one-goal lead courtesy of former right-back Pablo Zabaleta, the Blues were left stunned when the visitors scored twice in the second-half to cause an unforeseen late twist in the title race. Joey Barton was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball challenge on Carlos Tevez, with City handed a crucial man advantage in their pursuit of two goals to try and snatch the title back from United, who looked set to retain the crown until late on in the east side of Manchester. IMAGO / Cover-Images Substitute Edin Dzeko headed in from David Silva's corner to level proceedings before Sergio Aguero's historic exchange with Mario Balotelli set the former striker up to score what is, to this day, the most important goal in Manchester City's history and bring the league home for his side. City officially unveiled Aguero's statue outside the Etihad Stadium to commemorate a historic and truly remarkable moment that laid the foundations for the success the Blues have seen since 2012. IMAGO / Cover-Images Neville Evans of the National Football Shirt Collection this week recalled the story of how Aguero's legendary 93:20 shirt came to be held by the TNFSC in the years that have followed. As per a report by The Daily Mail, the jersey worn by Aguero in the titanic clash with QPR will be auctioned next week.

It has been reported the proceeds of the auction will be split between 'an individual in need of urgent and ongoing medical assistance', Testicular Cancer UK and the Stroke Association.

Graham Budd Auctions, who will be auctioning the shirt on Tuesday next week, expect the kit to go for a sum between £20,000-£30,000.

Adam Gascoigne, CEO of Graham Budd Auctions, said: "We are delighted to be offering this iconic shirt in our Premier League auction," as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"It is one of the most important pieces in the history of the Premier League as (Sergio) Aguero was wearing it when he scored the title-clinching goal in 2012."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube