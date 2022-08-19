Sergio Gomez Will Be In Manchester City's Squad For Newcastle

Manchester City seemingly solved their left-back problems when they signed Sergio Gomez this week and the new signing is set to be involved with the squad in City's forthcoming match against Newcastle, according to Pep Guardiola.

Gomez was brought to the club in a deal believed to be worth around £11million from Belgian club Anderlecht. It was at the Belgian club where the 21-year-old discovered the best form of his career under the mentorship of City legend Vincent Kompany, who converted the Spaniard to a left-back, despite Gomez having no prior experience playing in defence.

However, Kompany's repurposing of Gomez proved to be a masterstroke as the former Borussia Dortmund man scored 7 goals and registered 15 assists in all competitions last season, representing a remarkable return when it is considered he was being deployed as a defender.

IMAGO / Belga

City manager Guardiola provided an update on how the new signing has been settling into life in Manchester as well as the likelihood of his involvement on Sunday. He said via Manchester Evening News: "So good so far, no complaints. He is settling into the department, his mood is exceptional and he is starting to know us. Yes (he's ready). I think so (part of plans tomorrow)."

While the City boss has confirmed Gomez will be part of the squad on Sunday, it is unlikely that this means the new recruit will be going straight into the starting eleven.

The Cityzens have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning their first two games while conceding no goals, so it seems doubtful that Guardiola will be looking to switch up his defence. While both of City's fullbacks remain fit and there are no midweek games, it is likely that Gomez will primarily be used as a backup option to Joao Cancelo at left-back.

So it would be wise to assume that Gomez will be taking a place on the bench against Newcastle on Sunday, which will still prove to be a major boost for the squad as City will now finally have much-needed backup for Cancelo following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: