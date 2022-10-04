Sergio Gomez Says It's 'A Dream' To Be Coached By Pep Guardiola

Despite only playing a total of 176 minutes across five games, Sergio Gomez has still made a positive impression since his arrival from RSC Anderlecht.

The Spanish fullback made his first and only start for the club in their comfortable 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League and impressed thoroughly in the victory.

And while this performance hasn't led to more starts as of yet, the fullback has still performed to a high level in his appearances from the bench.

This was encapsulated perfectly by the 22-year-old's performance off the bench in Sunday's 6-3 demolition of Manchester United.

The youngster did not start in the win but entered the pitch after 41 minutes after Kyle Walker sustained an injury. The Spaniard would make the most of his chance and provided the assist for Erling Haaland's third goal of the match with a brilliant cross into the feet of the City striker.

While he hasn't played a great deal of football thus far, Gomez is still overjoyed to be at the club he has supported since childhood. “I have always been a City fan, so for me it is a dream come true (being at the club and playing in the derby),” the fullback said via Mancity.com ahead of City's Champions League match against Copenhagen.

“I used to watch the games with my brother back in the day.

"I always dreamed to be here and I am living my dream now. I am aware how important the derby was and I am delighted we won.

"Even though I am not from here, I love the club and it means a lot to me.”

The left-back would also go on to speak of his delight to be working under a manager of Pep Guardiola's calibre and revealed that he is learning a lot thanks to working with the City boss. "Yeah, of course it is a dream (to be coached by Guardiola),” the former Borussia Dortmund man added.

“When I arrived at FC Barcelona Academy it was the first years of Pep (as Barcelona's manager).

“It’s a dream to be trained by him and I made my dream come true. I learn a lot in training, meetings and when we chat. I like the advice he gives me.

“Last season was my first at left-back, and I played outside - here Pep wants me more inside and to help with the build-up because that is very important for us.

“Timing is very important at this level. Choosing the right moment to give the pass or move. You acquire that through games little by little. I am trying to get that."

Considering the standard of Gomez' performances so far in his City career, it is likely that the defender will only continue to improve while under the tutelage of Guardiola.

It will now be interesting to see if the head coach deems the fullback worthy of a start in the club's Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen tomorrow.

Given that Kyle Walker has officially been ruled out of the game due to the injury, it would be no surprise to see Joao Cancelo shifted to right-back and Gomez taking the vacant left-back spot.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm tomorrow as City look to maintain their unbeaten record this season in the European competition.