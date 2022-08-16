Sergio Gomez Reveals Vincent Kompany's Role In Manchester City Transfer

After months of searching, Manchester City have finally found their new left-back in Sergio Gomez. The Spaniard joins on a four-year deal from Belgian club Anderlecht and has revealed the role City legend Vincent Kompany had to play in the transfer.

Gomez was the best fullback in Belgium last season, which is reflected by his remarkable number of goal contributions. The left-back scored seven goals while providing a further 15 assists in all competitions last campaign, which constitutes a pretty remarkable return considering the 21-year-old was playing in defence.

The Spanish youth international was managed by Kompany in his spell with the Belgian club and said he was keen to speak with his former boss once he was informed of City's interest in him.

“Of course (I spoke to him),” Gomez told Mancity.com in an interview.

“I talked to him a few days ago when I knew about City's interest in signing me. He was very happy for me, he told me this would be a huge step in my career and that I was making the right decision by coming here.”

The 21-year-old enjoyed the best form of his career under the tutelage of Kompany last season, thanks to his decision to change the Spaniard's position. In his time with Borussia Dortmund and in his loan spell with Huesca Gomez was mainly deployed as a winger or an attacking midfielder but the City legend opted to repurpose him as a left-back.

Speaking on his positional switch under Kompany, Gomez said: “He called me and said I could do very well in that position.

"To be honest I was a little bit surprised. I didn't expect it, but he seemed very sure about the decision, and that gave me confidence.

“I will always be thankful to Vincent for the opportunity. I’m still playing as a left-back and I really enjoy it.

“I will always be thankful to have worked with him, especially after how well we did last season.”

It is understood that Gomez will be City's last signing of the window, despite reports previously claiming they would be in the market for a more experienced left-back alongside the former Anderlecht man.

This should come as good news to the 21-year-old, who will now face much less competition for a starting spot in the squad, with Joao Cancelo likely to be the only player ahead of him in the pecking order.

