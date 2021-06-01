Seven Man City Players on the Verge of Summer Exit - Summer Overhaul Including Arrivals Revealed

Manchester City are set to refresh the squad in the summer transfer window, although money will have to be raised before any cash is splashed.

According to Goal’s Jonathan Smith, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and Raheem Sterling could potentially find new homes away from the Etihad Stadium.

However, it is reported that finding buyers for some of the world’s best players will be tough in a Covid-stricken market.

While some of the superstars may not be able to get moves away from Manchester City, the club could fall back on money being raised through the sale of other players on the books, with no spot in the first team picture.

Players such as Jack Harrison - who seems destined for Leeds United, Lukas Nmecha, Pedro Porro - who is likely to move permanently to Sporting Lisbon, and Yangel Herrera are all set to leave permanently.

The combined fees generated through the aforementioned City Football Group players could raise the money needed for Manchester City to bring a new player, or two in the upcoming window.

As far the club’s incoming targets are concerned, a striker, a left back, and a central midfielder will all be prioritised by the Etihad hierarchy. With Sergio Aguero officially departed from the club to FC Barcelona, replacing the all time leading goal scorer will be a tall task for the decision makers.

Tottenham's want-away striker Harry Kane may top the list to be that man, especially with the emerging stories that he is keen on a move to the Etihad. However, chairman Daniel Levy will not part ways with the England striker easily, and a required fee of £100 million or more is predicted.

If current Manchester City player departures allow it, the Premier League champions may also look to strike a deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish - who like Kane, is said to desire joining up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and other members of the star studded City squad.

Finally, the Etihad club will look to strengthen at left-back, a problem area for Pep Guardiola since Benjamin Mendy injured both of his knees early on in his Manchester City career.

While the club have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon youngster Nuno Mendes, Goal claim that no deal is yet on the cards, with the Portuguese club expected to be commanding a valuation in the region of €70 million.

