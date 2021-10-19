SEVEN Man City Games Rearranged in Crucial Winter Premier League Fixture List Due to TV

The latest batch of confirmed televised matches has seen a handful of Manchester City games rearranged over the Christmas period.

Among the seven Manchester City games that will now be televised are two fixtures to be shown on Amazon Prime: a Wednesday night visit to Villa Park on the first day of December, and Brentford away at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will be showing Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions in two games: a trip to Watford on the 4th of December, and Newcastle away on the 19th of the same month.

The remaining three games are set to be broadcast on BT Sport.

READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

Wolves travel to the Etihad Stadium on the 11th of December, before a home game against Leeds United as well as a trip to Arsenal on the 14th of December and the 1st of January, respectively.

The Boxing Day showdown with Leicester City in Manchester is currently the only City fixture in December that will not be televised.

With these changes in mind, Manchester City's updated winter schedule should now look something like this.

However, keep in mind that the following dates are subject to change, especially considering potential developments in the Carabao Cup - with Manchester City looking to secure a fifth successive victory in the competition:

01/12 20:15 Aston Villa vs City, Premier League (Prime Video)

Premier League (Prime Video) 04/12 17:30 Watford vs City , Premier League (Sky Sports)

, Premier League (Sky Sports) 07/12 17:45 RB Leipzig vs City , UEFA Champions League (BT Sport)

, UEFA Champions League (BT Sport) 11/12 12:30 City vs Wolves, Premier League (BT Sport)

vs Wolves, Premier League (BT Sport) 14/12 20:00 City vs Leeds, Premier League (BT Sport)

vs Leeds, Premier League (BT Sport) 19/12 14:00 Newcastle vs City , Premier League (Sky Sports)

, Premier League (Sky Sports) 26/12 15:00 City vs Leicester City, Premier League

vs Leicester City, Premier League 29/12 20:15 Brentford vs City , Premier League (Prime Video)

, Premier League (Prime Video) 01/01 12:30 Arsenal vs City, Premier League (BT Sport)

READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

At the time of writing- shortly after gameweek eight of the Premier League - Manchester City's opponents in December have an average position of 13.5 out of 20, with none of them currently sitting in the top eight.

However, the schedule may need to be rearranged if Manchester City progress in the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side face West Ham in London on the 27th of October, where a defeat would be their first in the competition since Pep Guardiola's first few months in charge of the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra