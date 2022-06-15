Skip to main content
Seven Manchester City Players Have Made It Into England Woman's Euro Squad

Euro 2022 kicks off next month on the 6th July so the squads have started being announced with the England Lionesses having an almighty seven Manchester City stars in their side.

Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Ellen White, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, and Ellie Roebuck have all made it in the final 23 for the tournament which will be held in England.

Sarina Wiegman

England manager Sandra Wiegman 

Manager Sandra Wiegman also picked Lucy Bronze and Jill Scott who were on Manchester City's books last season but are expected to leave this summer.

The shock though was that Wiegman did not pick former England captain and current City defender Steph Houghton who has not played since January due to picking up an Achilles injury.

Wiegman said: "It was a hard decision. She's just not ready to compete. It was just a matter of time and we don't have that time. We set a plan in place for her and she did everything that she could do. We supported her as good as possible. It is really hard for every player we had to disappoint."

Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp in action 

In England's last tournament they reached the semi-final of the World Cup in 2019 under Phil Neville but failed to reach the final.

This will be Sandra Wiegman's first tournament as England manager and she will have a core of City players attempting to lead the Lionesses to glory.

