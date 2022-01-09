SEVEN Manchester City Stars Nominated for EA Sports FIFA 2022 Team of the Year

Manchester City have seen a total of seven of their first-team stars nominated for the 2021 EA Sports Team of the Year, it has been confirmed this week.

Pep Guardiola's side endured a hugely successful 2021 calendar year, securing more Premier League points than any of their competitors in a year that also saw them secure the top-flight title and a Carabao Cup along the way.

It was also a landmark year for the football club, as Pep Guardiola guided his team to a first ever Champions League final - although the end result in Porto was not what they had hoped, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

As 2022 gets underway, and the focus remains very much on the business end of the campaign for all clubs, EA Sports have finalised their list of nominees for their 2021 Team of the Year on FIFA 22.

Among the list of nominees, Manchester City have a total of seven first-team players:

Ederson

Kyle Walker

Ruben Dias

Joao Cancelo

Kevin De Bruyne

Phil Foden

Jack Grealish

While the seven names representing Manchester City's achievements will of course be a moment to be proud of for fans and players alike, there are plenty of notable omissions to question from the above nominations.

To name a few, the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez have all been excluded from the nominations, despite their instrumental contributions both towards the end of the 2020/21 season, and at the start of the ongoing campaign.

While it will no doubt be a cause for frustration for some fans, players of the club have often stressed the lack of importance of individual awards and accolades, given that their main focus is always on the success of the team as a whole.

