Sevilla director of football confirms bid for star centre-back - Man City known to be interested

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi has confirmed the interest and a bid for Jules Kounde (21) - presumed to be from Manchester City, after the Premier League side have intensified their interest in the French centre-back in recent days.

Claims from both France and Spain have suggested that Manchester City had launched a proposal in the region of €50 million, with the player reportedly having a release clause almost €20 million higher than the aforementioned sum. Sevilla are reported to have referred to the player's release clause, although would be willing to sell should Manchester City return with an offer exceeding €60 million including variables.

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi has today spoken about the reported interest although failed to indicate which club had formally lodged a bid with the La Liga club. As per quotes relayed by El Desmarque, Monchi stated:

"I very much doubt that [Jules] Koundé has reached an agreement with Manchester City because he has a contract with Sevilla. We’ve turned down an important bid for Koundé because this is our mentality. If they’re going to make another bid, we’ll listen and answer again. Knowing Koundé, I'm sure he's thinking more about Lewandowski, Muller, Sane or Gnabry than other things..."

Many outlets are suggesting that Manchester City will get this deal over the line in the coming days, with both parties seemingly not far apart in their valuations on the player. And with City's desperation to secure a number one partner for Aymeric Laporte, Txiki Begiristain will be eager to get a top target to the Etihad Stadium as soon as possible.

