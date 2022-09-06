Opposition Watch: Sevilla Manager Close To Sack Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

It's fair to say that there is a lot of unrest surrounding City's Champions League opponents. Just six months ago the mood was very different in Seville, with the Spanish club looking as if they were mounting a title challenge but a torrid end to the season alongside a frustrating transfer window and a terrible start to the new season has dampened the mood significantly.

11 draws from their last 18 games of the season saw the club going from genuine title contenders to a side clinging on to a top-four finish. They did ultimately secure a Champions League finish but the sales of centre-back pairing Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos in the summer had a detrimental effect on their squad, with Los Nervionenses looking far from convincing in a defensive sense this season.

The former Europa League winners have failed to win a match thus far in La Liga, losing three and drawing one, so it is fair to say there is little confidence at the Sanchez Pizjuan of the club picking up a result against City tonight.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The discontent around the club has led to criticism from fans towards sporting director Monchi and club president Pepe Castro, but it is the head coach who has received the brunt of the fan unrest.

Sevilla fans were chanting for their manager to be sacked following a 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Almeria and unsurprisingly the mood didn't improve following their comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Barcelona this weekend.

Dermot Corrigan of The Athletic is now reporting that Lopetegui is on the brink of losing his job, stating he is likely to be sacked if things don't 'quickly improve'. His report states that while a win tonight for the hosts is unlikely, 'something unexpected' will be required to keep the former Spain manager in his job.

So it seems increasingly likely that a City win tonight could see Lopetegui lose his job.

Whether the speculation surrounding their manager's future will affect Sevilla's players is hard to call, but considering the fan reaction to other defeats this season it would be no surprise if an early concession had a huge impact on the mood inside the stadium tonight.

If The Cityzens get an early goal it wouldn't be a shock to see the home fans turn on their side and the players crumble under the pressure, given their terrible run of form and the current levels of fan dissatisfaction.

Ultimately, it is hard to tell whether the speculation surrounding Lopetegui's job security will have a large impact on the game, but City should be looking to take advantage of what could turn into a toxic atmosphere, which would almost certainly have a direct influence on the match.

